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Soundbar 2.1

TAB6309/10

1 award

Low profile. Room-filling sound.

With its immersive audio technology and ultra-compact wireless subwoofer, this super-slim soundbar will fill your room--without taking over the room. It partners perfectly with Ambilight TVs to dial up the thrills whatever you’re watching.

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Low profile. Room-filling sound.

  • 2.1 Ch, wireless subwoofer

  • 320 W max. HDMI eARC

  • DTS Virtual:X

  • Dolby Atmos®

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

2.1 channels and immersive audio technology bring new levels of sound, while the ultra-compact wireless subwoofer adds impressive weight to effects and music. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching—and voices get clearer in any mode if you activate Dialogue Enhancement.

Ultra-slim design, perfect for low-slung Ambilight TVs

Ultra-slim design, perfect for low-slung Ambilight TVs

This soundbar has a profile of just 37 mm: it will even fit under Ambilight TVs with lower stands, and the detachable wall brackets (included) give you options. The ultra-compact, powerful subwoofer is easy to conceal and you can position it vertically or horizontally.

DTS Virtual:X for immersive 3D sound in any room

DTS Virtual:X for immersive 3D sound in any room

Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.

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