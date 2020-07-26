2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB5305/98
Step up your TV sound
Hear more. Love more. This soundbar and wireless subwoofer take your TV audio up a level, delivering clearer sound and deeper bass. With Bluetooth, audio-in, and optical inputs, you can liberate your music too.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
Bluetooth®
HDMI ARC
The crackle of laser fire. The roar of a crowd. 2.1 channels bring new levels of sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers satisfying bass. Explosions will rumble. Music sounds fuller.
The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.
Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.
The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI Trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.