2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB5105/98
Clearer TV sound
Welcome to simply better TV sound. Whatever you love to watch, this soundbar will make it louder and clearer--and you can control the volume using your TV remote. Pick from three preset modes to make voices, music, and movies more distinct.
2.0 channel
Bluetooth®
HDMI ARC
The crackle of laser fire. The roar of a crowd. Clear speech in the news. Two channels bring new levels of sound to your favorite movies and shows. Simply select one of three preset sound profiles to get the best sound for what you're watching.
The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.
Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.
The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI Trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.