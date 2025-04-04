2 year warranty
2 year warranty
TAB4500/98
Compact soundbar, immersive audio
High quality audio in a low profile, with 2.1 channels and a wireless subwoofer. This soundbar delivers on price and output, with immersive audio technology that won't break the bank.
2.1 channel
140W Max/70W RMS Output
HDMI-ARC
5.4 Bluetooth®
With a low profile, sleek design and a subwoofer that's easy to conceal, say goodbye to bulky soundbars. Comfortably add to your TV audio experience without extra bulk, and experience a sound quality output that belies its size.
Get in on the action with 2.1 channels and a wireless subwoofer for deeper bass and dynamic sound. Experience rich, high quality audio on a soundbar that's easy to use; perfect in combination with your TV sound.
With up to 140w of power, reduce distortions and amplify your sound with immersive, crystal clear audio. Hear dialogue the way it's meant to be heard, and level up the sound experience on your choice of entertainment.