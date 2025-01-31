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  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
  • Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile

Enhanced stereo 2.0 soundbar

TAB4000/98

Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile

Want a soundbar to elevate your TV sound and viewing experience? Look no further than this one, where you can expect quality audio and enhanced stereo at home, at a wallet-friendly price.

See all benefits

Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile

  • 2.0 channel

  • 60W Max/30W RMS Output

  • HDMI-ARC

  • 5.4 Bluetooth®

Stereo sound with no distortions. 2.0 channels, 60W max

Stereo sound with no distortions. 2.0 channels, 60W max

For a soundbar that produces clear sound through 2.0 channels, consider this one for its quality and value-for-money performance. Turn up the volume without distortion, so you can amp up the drama without missing the dialogue.

Bluetooth 5.4 for improved audio stability

Bluetooth 5.4 for improved audio stability

Sound made even better with audio streamed through your favourite mobile devices. Easy connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4 enables better sound synchronisation, for smooth audio streaming with reduced lag.

Seamless syncing and connections with HDMI-ARC

Expand the possibilities of sound with this soundbar. With versatile HDMI-ARC connectivity, sync with other devices seamlessly without the clutter of multiple cables.

Technical Specifications

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