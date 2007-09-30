2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWA2533W/10
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components.
3.0 m
3.5 mm (M) - 3.5 mm (M)
Black
Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.
Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Rubber strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.