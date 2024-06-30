2 year warranty
Audio & Video accessories
All series
Perfect replacement Universal remote control
Discontinued
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SRP2018/10
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Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)
Compatibilitylist
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Where is the code list for my Philips universal remote control?
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