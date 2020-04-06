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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Wall tap

SPN1930WU/56

Power and charge your electronics safely

Featuring 3 grounded outlets, individual on\ off power control switch and 3 USB charging ports.

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Expand your outlets to 3

Power and charge your electronics safely

  • 3 outlets

  • individual switch

  • 3 USB charging ports

  • White

3 Outlets

Convert one outlet into three outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

3 USB fast charging ports

USB charging port allows you to charge USB devices.

Individual on/off power switch

This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

Technical Specifications

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