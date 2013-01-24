Home
2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF922/01
Avent
Avent
  • Compact, effective sterilization Compact, effective sterilization Compact, effective sterilization
    Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF922/01

    Compact, effective sterilization

    Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer enables you to sterilize standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step. See all benefits

      Compact, effective sterilization

      Space saving design

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 10 minutes
      • Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles
      • Space saving 2-in-1 design
      2-in-1 sterilizer design

      2-in-1 sterilizer design

      Efficiently sterilize your bottles and accessories, by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The sterilizer also has a slender design that won't take up much space.

      Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

      The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      The sterilizing cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.

      Spacious design

      Spacious design

      The sterilizer has a compact design yet cleverly fits up to 5 Philips Avent baby bottles at once.

      Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

      Easy to clean and safe sterilizing

      With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.

      Clever multi-function lid design

      Clever multi-function lid design

      The sterilizer's lid has been cleverly designed so that it can be hung on the side of the sterilizer after use or used to take out and stand the baby bottles and other products on.

      Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

      The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Sterilization time
        10 minutes
        Power consumption
        550  W
        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Voltage
        50-60Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        260x308x180  mm
        Weight
        1.5  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 piece

