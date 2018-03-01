2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF564/62
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our trusted Classic range has been improved to provide an even more enjoyable feeding experience. The clinically proven, anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making the bottle extra easy to clean and assemble.
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
Following EU directive (2011/8/EU), the Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free material (polypropylene).
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.