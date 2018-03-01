2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF560/62
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our trusted Classic range has been improved to provide an even more enjoyable feeding experience. The clinically proven, anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making the bottle extra easy to clean and assemble.
2 Bottles
4oz/125ml
Newborn flow nipple
0m+
Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.*
The new Classic+ bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.