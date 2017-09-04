ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventBreast pads

SCF254/61

Ultra comfort and confidence

The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ultra comfort and confidence

  • Disposable breast pads

Honeycomb top sheet

Honeycomb top sheet

Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.

Ultra absorbent material and triple layered core design

Ultra absorbent material and triple layered core design

Ultra absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.

Leak proof and breathable outer layer

Out layer provides leak proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives breathable feeling.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 