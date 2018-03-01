2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD371/60
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
The handy collection SCD371/60 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic+ feeding bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months.
Classic+ (new)
Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all types of bottles, nipples and feeding equipment for thorough cleaning.
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.