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Discontinued

SmartClickbeard Styler accessory

RQ111/50

Show your style

Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want.

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Expand your possibilities

Show your style

  • SmartClick accessory

  • 5 length settings

Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.

Clicks on and off with ease

Clicks on and off with ease

Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.

Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.

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