ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

RechargeablesBattery

R6B4RTU210/40

Enjoy your device longer

Ideal for all your digital devices. These high capacity AA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

See all benefits

Enjoy your device longer

  • AA, 2100 mAh

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride

NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

Saves money because it can be recharged 1000 times

Saves money because it lasts as long as 1000 batteries.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 295 kB
  • 18 June 2026