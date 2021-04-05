2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
R03B2RTU80/40
Enjoy your device longer
Ideal for all your high-energy devices. These high capacity AAA accus can be recharged up to 1.000 times.
AAA, 800 mAh
Nickel-Metal Hydride
Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.
A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.