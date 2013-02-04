2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
QT4005/13
Perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 0.5mm up to 10mm.
0.5mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
45mins cordless use/10h charge
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect stubble, just 0.5mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a 3-day beard of 0.5mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 0.5mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.