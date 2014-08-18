2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
QS6141/34
Perfect your style
Perfect your style with the Philips BT8000. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended trimmer & shaver has everything you need to keep your style perfect and your beard well groomed: perfectly lightened, sharp outline & smooth skin.
0.5mm intervals
Dual sided trimmer
75mins cordless use/4h charge
Dual foil shaver
The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 12 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.