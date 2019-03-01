2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
QP2520/23
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
3 x click-on stubble combs
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.