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  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFood processor

HR7762/91

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

This Philips Food Processor has a 3 in 1 compact set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, blender and grinder mill. It also has 4 stainless steel discs enabling you to effortlessly create a wide variety of your favorite recipes. Accessory storage included

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Create home made cakes, gratins, salads and more

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

  • 750 W

  • Compact 3 in 1 setup

  • 2.1 L bowl

  • Accessories for + 28 functions

750 W motor for powerful processing

750 W motor for powerful processing

This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

Accessories to easily perform 28+ functions

The - dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool to mix and knead batter and dough. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Various disc inserts to handle shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disc to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise. A chopper mill to grind e.g. coffee beans

Technical Specifications

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