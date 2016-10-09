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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Viva Collection Multi Chopper
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Viva Collection Multi Chopper
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection OnionChef
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection OnionChef HR2505

Discontinued

Viva CollectionOnionChef

HR2505/81

Chop like a chef

At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more.

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Chop onions, grind meat and so much more

Chop like a chef

  • Chopper

  • ChopDrop technology

  • 2 functions: coarse and fine

  • Automatic Speed Selection

ChopDrop technology

ChopDrop technology

Recognizing how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in, while the three sharp blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more.

Powerful 500W motor

Powerful 500W motor

The powerful 500W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quick and easy.

Sharp stainless steel blades

Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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