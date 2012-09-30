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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender
  • Front Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Blender

Discontinued

Avance CollectionBlender

HR2095/91

1 award

Best blending, leaves no bits

The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 700W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

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ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result

Best blending, leaves no bits

  • 700 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with spatula

  • ProBlend 6

Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.

Powerful 700 W motor

Powerful 700 W motor

Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094