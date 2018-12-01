2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1605/01
Healthy homemade food made easy
The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
550 W, metal bar
ProMix
0,5 L Beaker, chopper
1 speed
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Single switch for easy use.
The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.