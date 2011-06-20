2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1565/41
Prepare homemade delicacies easily
Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper.
400 W
Stainless steel beaters
Dough hooks, 3 L Rotating bowl
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.