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2 year warranty

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Chopper

Discontinued

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Chopper

HR1396/01

Chopper

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Chopper HR1396/01 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 26.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Chopper

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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