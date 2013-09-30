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Discontinued

Straightener

HP8325/03

Easy straight with XL plates

Specially designed for thick and long hair, the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care has 40% wider plates that allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.

See all benefits

Easy straight with XL plates

  • Essential Care

  • Ceramic

  • IonBoost

Wide plates for thick and long hair

Wide plates for thick and long hair

Specially designed for thick and long hair, the 40% wider plates* enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

210°C professional high heat for perfect results

210°C professional high heat for perfect results

This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

Technical Specifications

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