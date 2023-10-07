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2 year warranty

All series

  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last

5000 SeriesKettle in Black & Copper

HD9352/31

Designed to last

Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.

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Full stainless steel with extra-large lid opening

Designed to last

  • Simple to fill, use and clean

  • Fast, safe boiling

Stainless steel design

Stainless steel design

Durable full-metal design in food-grade brushed stainless steel for long, reliable use.

Flat heating element for fast boiling

Flat heating element for fast boiling

A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Multi safety system against boil-dry

Multi safety system against boil-dry

Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when the water is ready

Technical Specifications

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