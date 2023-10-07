2 year warranty
2 year warranty
HD9352/31
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.
Simple to fill, use and clean
Fast, safe boiling
Durable full-metal design in food-grade brushed stainless steel for long, reliable use.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when the water is ready