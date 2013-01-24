Home
Saeco GranBaristo Avanti

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8977/01
Saeco
Saeco
    The most advanced at-home coffee experience

    Saeco GranBaristo Avanti offers a variety of 18 irresistible drinks. Each drink can be customized exactly to your taste and brewed directly via your smart device. The maintenance is super easy with the step by step guidance via the App*. See all benefits

    Saeco GranBaristo Avanti offers a variety of 18 irresistible drinks. Each drink can be customized exactly to your taste and brewed directly via your smart device. The maintenance is super easy with the step by step guidance via the App*. See all benefits

      Enjoy 18 drinks simply prepared from your tablet*

      • 18 Beverages
      • Integrated milk carafe
      • Stainless Steel
      • AquaClean
      One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

      One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

      Enjoy super creamy cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

      Adjust the length, 6 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      Adjust the length, 6 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      Adjust and store up to 6 user profiles

      Adjust and store up to 6 user profiles

      Store your personal coffee settings in the easily accessible personal user profiles. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee, cappuccino and all other drinks always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      100% Ceramic grinders for long lasting performance

      100% Ceramic grinders for long lasting performance

      Ceramic material ensures long-lasting performance and silent operation while not deteriorating. This means you coffee will be always ground like the first time, delivering the best of your beans for more than 15.000 cups.

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

      Variable brewing pressure for coffee and espresso

      Variable brewing pressure for coffee and espresso

      The Saeco GranBaristo offers an unparalleled variety of drinks to suit any occasion thanks to the patented VariPresso brewing chamber. The secret is in the adjustable brewing pressure; set it on high for an intense, rich espresso, or lower the pressure for a long, classic coffee.

      Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

      Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

      Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The stainless steel finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale build-up in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

      Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

      The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use

      Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

      Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

      The advanced display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The combination of icons and text will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

      Enjoy 18 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy an unparalled variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Customize and save each drink easily via the App

      The Saeco Avanti App offers you our most advanced Espresso coffee experience. It provides you access to a world of indulgent Variety of coffee specialties customized exactly to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize strength, length, temperature and taste for each drink. Explore, experiment and dream up any number of delectable drinks from the comfort of your chair, and store an endless number of drinks in your App.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Milk Solution
        • Integrated Milk Carafe
        • Quick Milk clean

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity milk carafe
        0.5  L
        Capacity waste container
        20  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.7  L
        Coffee bean capacity
        270  g
        Color & Finishing
        Stainless Steel
        Cord length
        >100  cm
        Country of origin
        Italy
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        165  mm
        Product dimensions
        205 x 360 x 460  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Weight of product
        13  kg

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        6
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3
        User Profiles
        6

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Caffè crema
        • Cappuccino
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Double
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Espresso Macchiato
        • Flat White
        • Hot water
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Milk froth
        • Ristretto
        Brewing group
        Varipresso Technology
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

            • Avanti App is compatible with iPad 3/4/Air/Mini retina, running iOS7 and newer, and with Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 (8.0inch)/Tab 4 (10.1inch)/Note pro LTE (12.2inch), Nexus 7 2013 (7inch), Sony Xperia Z LTE(10.1 inch), running Android v.4.3 and newer, and Bluetooth version 4.0 and newer
            • Please note that the Saeco GranBaristo Avanti is App ready but a smart device is not included with the product. Download the Saeco Avanti App under: http://www.saeco.com/avanti-app
            • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.