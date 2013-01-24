Customize and save each drink easily via the App

The Saeco Avanti App offers you our most advanced Espresso coffee experience. It provides you access to a world of indulgent Variety of coffee specialties customized exactly to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize strength, length, temperature and taste for each drink. Explore, experiment and dream up any number of delectable drinks from the comfort of your chair, and store an endless number of drinks in your App.