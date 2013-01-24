Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans
Enjoy great coffee from freshly-ground beans with the Philips Grind & Brew coffee maker with integrated grinder. The unique duo-container allows you to switch between two types of beans. Wake up with fresh coffee, thanks to the timer See all benefits
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
To have the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are grinded before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to have the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.
With the duo-container you can store two types of coffee beans. Select which type of bean you want to use for brewing. You can choose between the two types of coffee beans, or create your own blend, by selecting both.
Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.
Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.
You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill ground coffee into the filter.
Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.
Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Thanks to the convenient brewing knob, you can easily select and customize your preferred coffee setting, for instance the number of cups and coffee strength.
