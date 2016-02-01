2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4677/22
Boil just what you need
The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips kettle HD4677/22 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment
1.7 L 2400 W
1 cup indicator
Silver black
Hinged lid
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.