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  • Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling Fast and easy boiling

    Kettle

    HD4665/24

    Fast and easy boiling

    The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.

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    Kettle

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    Fast and easy boiling

    Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

    • 1.7 L 2400 W
    • Water level indicator
    • Brushed metal
    • Hinged lid
    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Easy lid and spout filling

    Easy lid and spout filling

    The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

    Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

    Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

    Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Brushed metal
      Heating element
      Stainless steel
      Material switch
      Polypropylene (PP)

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      16.7x24.2x22.8  cm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      20.5x20.5x28  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      1.7 L
      Power
      2400  W
      Cord length
      0.75 m
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Wide opening lid
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Ergonomic grip
      Yes
      Easy spout filling
      Yes
      Boil-dry protection
      Yes
      Flat heating element
      Yes
      Lid as well as spout filling
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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