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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Toaster
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Toaster

Discontinued

Viva CollectionToaster

HD2636/20

Enjoy great toast

Philips toaster HD2636/20 with wide deep slots and self-centering feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons.

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Toaster for always golden brown bread

Enjoy great toast

  • 2 slot metal

  • 3 function

  • Brushed metal

  • Extra wide slot, bun warmer

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.

Technical Specifications

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