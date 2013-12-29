2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HC5450/83
HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
Titanium Blades
24 length settings
90mins cordless use/1h charge
3 beard combs and case
Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
Get a perfect yet protective trim with self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades created for long-lasting performance, time after time.
Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024
Versus its Philips predecessor