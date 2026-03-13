2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron
Discontinued
Support
GC9410/66
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Eco passport Philips PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron - English (US)
Common IIL for steam generator ( boiler type PSG)_ROW_[06684]
All (4)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam Generator Iron
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
500 SeriesFabric Shaver
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
The steam boost in my Philips Steam Generator Iron is not working
My Philips Steam Generator makes a pumping sound and/or a metallic rattling sound
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not de-wrinkle during vertical steaming
Contacting Philips
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