2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4860/27
Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.
Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2600 Watts
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
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