ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2965/86

1 award

Built for powerfull ironing

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

With electronic safety shut-off

Built for powerfull ironing

  • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66