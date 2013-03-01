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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2920/76

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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With SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2200 Watts

Powerful steam for fast ironing

Powerful steam for fast ironing

This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

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