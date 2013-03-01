2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2920/76
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2200 Watts
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
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