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2 year warranty

All series

  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective
  • Easy and effective

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1752/36

1 award

Easy and effective

EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

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4 steam settings for better ironing results

Easy and effective

  • Steam boost up to 100 g

  • Ceramic soleplate

  • Drip stop

220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

Larger soleplate to cover more in one go*

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66
Disclaimers

  1. Than predecessor range Comfort