2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1752/36
Easy and effective
EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.
Steam boost up to 100 g
Ceramic soleplate
Drip stop
Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Awards
Than predecessor range Comfort