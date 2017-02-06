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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY3433
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY3433
  • Standard Product Photo Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY3433
  • Packaging photograph Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter FY3433

Discontinued

NanoProtect HEPA filter

FY3433/30

Healthier air, always

The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.

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The reassuraance of 99.97% purification

Healthier air, always

  • Captures 99.97% of particles

As long as 24 months lifetime

Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter has multiple optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2m2 to ensure a long lifetime.

Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles

Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 2 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

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