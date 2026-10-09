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2 year warranty

All series

  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, FY0500
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, FY0500
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, FY0500
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0521
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, FY0500
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, FY0500
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, FY0500
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, FY0500
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0521
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, FY0500

New

PureProtect Go 500 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY0500/30

Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 500

Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.

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Compatible products
PureProtect Go 500 Series

PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10

Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 500

  • Compatible with 500 Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 3 years

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Compatible with Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series air purifiers: AC0510, AC0520, AC0521. You can find your air purifier model on the back of the device.

Long-lasting filter of 3 years

Long-lasting filter of 3 years

Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

Original Philips filter for the best performance

Original Philips filter for the best performance

The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA institute.

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.