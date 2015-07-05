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  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside Small on the outside, powerful on the inside Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8082/61

    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning. Easy to store, carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Experience the freedom to move, together with a great cleaning result.

    See all benefits

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    Vacuum cleaner with bag

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    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    Compact vacuum cleaner

    • 1200W
    • 3 accessories
    Hard and soft floor nozzle for thorough cleaning

    Hard and soft floor nozzle for thorough cleaning

    Great performance no matter the type of floor. You can easily adjust the nozzle with the foot pedal, using the protective brushes on your hard floor and the smooth soleplate for cleaning your carpet. No matter the type of surface you will always benefit from thorough and gentle cleaning.

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

    Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

    Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function

    Extra handle for easy carrying with cord winder function.

    Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

    Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

    You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

    Re-usable dust bag

    Re-usable dust bag

    Washable dust bag to avoid contact with dust.

    1200 Watt motor generating high suction power

    1200 Watt motor generating high suction power

    This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1200 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.

    Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

    Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

    Small sized appliance for compact storage

    Small sized appliance for compact storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Hard and Soft Floor Nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Long bend tool

    • Design

      Color
      Fresh aqua

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.8  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Suction power (max)
      200  W

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Foam filter
      Motor filter
      Microfilter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      7  m
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Plastic 2-P tube
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      Wheel type
      Plastic

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