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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Steam floor cleaner

Discontinued

Steam floor cleaner

FC7025/61

Truly clean floors with the power of steam

Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths.

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Triangular, flat nozzle for best cleaning results

Truly clean floors with the power of steam

  • 1300W

  • Extra flat nozzle

  • 2 microfiber pads

Steam dissolves dirt, dust and stains

Dust and dirt is easily removed by SteamCleaner Active as steam dissolves and the mircofiber pad lifts and traps dirt.

1300W for powerful steam and fast heat up

1300W for powerful steam and fast heat up

1300 W for a fast heat-up time. SteamCleaner Active is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.

Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs

Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and germs

Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Active. Philips SteamCleaner Active kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all floors without chemicals and only the use of water.

Technical Specifications

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