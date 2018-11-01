2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC6823/61
The fastest cordless cleaning experience*
The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back - even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
360° suction nozzle
25.2 V, up to 65 min runtime
2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
TurboPet Nozzle
360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and against edges, to make every move count.
PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!
PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.
Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.