12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From powerful espresso to indulgent cappuccino, your fully automatic espresso machine delviers a perfect in-cup results without any fuss in no time.
Top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth. The LatteGo mixes milk and air at high speed in the round frothing chamber, then adds a splash-free, creamy layer of milk froth to your cup at just the right temperature.
There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customize your fresh-bean flavor and flow smoothly from craving to cup.
Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.
Boost your drink's intensity with the coffee customizer's extra-shot feature, which adds powerful flavor without the bitterness.
The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.
Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.
The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.
Your coffee takes center-stage thanks to the appliance's elegant design. The chromed front provides a premium backdrop for every cup of coffee and adds an extra touch of class to your kitchen.
Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with four user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.
