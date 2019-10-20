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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Qi Wireless Charger

DLP9210/00

Wireless charger

Qi wireless charging for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. 10W max power to reduce the charging time. Wireless Output options : 5W / 7.5W / 10W

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10W fast charging

Wireless charger

  • 10W

  • Fast charging

  • Qi wireless charging

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Qi certified by Wireless Power Consortium

Anti-slipping design

Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.