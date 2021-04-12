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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP8720N/56

Slim and powerful power bank

Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time. 20000 mAh Big capacity to charge full more times on phone, also can charge tablet

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with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 20,000 mAh

  • Dual USB

  • Li polymer battery

Battery protection and short circuit protection

Battery protection and short circuit protection

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Technical Specifications

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