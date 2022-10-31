2 year warranty
2 year warranty
DLP2681/56
Wall charger with 2 Type C and USB port
Charge your latest devices from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously.
Power Delivery
3 USB charging ports
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Wall chargers that adopt GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology will use less electrical components with better heat performance. The compact chargers can provide more power with faster charging times. The increased power are capable to power deliver to modern laptops with USB-C connection.