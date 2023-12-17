2 year warranty
2 year warranty
DLP2621X/56
Wall charger with Type C and USB-A ports
Ultra fast wall charger. Charge your latest devices from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously.
30W Output
Power Delivery
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent