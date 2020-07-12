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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB to Micro USB cable

DLC3104U/00

1.2 m USB to MIcro cable

Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

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1.2 m USB to MIcro cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

Technical Specifications

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