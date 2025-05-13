Search terms

EN
AR
  • Compact and secure Compact and secure Compact and secure

    6000 Series Narrow body lever-style smart lock

    DDL615LIPKB/00

    Compact and secure

    DDL615-5HBS combines compactness and security with a minimalist 56mm*-wide panel for various doors. Easy setup via the Home Access App. The one-grip fingerprint sensor allows quick unlock, while remote PIN management keeps access secure.

    See all benefits

    6000 Series Narrow body lever-style smart lock

    Similar products

    See all Door locks

    Compact and secure

    A smart lock tailored for simplicty

    • Work with Home Access App*
    • Offline access control PIN*
    • Dual verification
    • Intuitive fingerprint unlock

    Easy and Intuitive

    After binding the Home Access App and connecting via Bluetooth, users can effortlessly set up the DDL615-5HBS lock. This includes adding or removing unlock methods, adjusting volume, and enabling electronic lockout. Users can also access unlock records, doorbell logs, alert notifications, and system operation logs. With a simple and intuitive setup, enjoy peace of mind and convenience.

    Tailored to meet all visitor entry needs

    With visitors at your door, you can remotely generate offline access control PINs through the app, no matter where you are. Choose from one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes*. Share these access control PINs with your guests for convenient and secure access!

    An extra step to unlock for additional security

    In dual-verification mode, you can choose any two of the three unlocking methods—fingerprint, PIN code, or key tag—for identification. Both methods must be successfully verified to unlock, providing an added layer of security for your home.

    Keep your real PIN safe from prying eyes

    The Philips DDL615-5HBS features 20-digit Hidden PIN Code technology, allowing you to enter random numbers before and/or after your set PIN. As long as the total length does not exceed 20 digits, the lock will unlock. This feature effectively protects your real PIN from prying eyes and keeps your code secure.

    Protect the mortise from being forced open

    Once the lock is engaged, the handle remains in a free-swing state, allowing for lifting up or pressing down without touching the mortise. This design protects the mortise, ensuring it remains undamaged even during forced entry attempts.

    Grip and press down for instant unlock

    Featuring a semiconductor fingerprint sensor with a recognition speed of no more than 0.5 seconds*, as you grip the handle, your finger naturally lands on the fingerprint scanner. Once recognized, simply pressing down on the handle opens the door easily, providing a convenient and swift experience.

    Accessible to all family members

    Enjoy a variety of unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN code, key tag, and mechanical key, ensuring accessibility for the whole family.

    Say goodbye to battery anxiety

    When the battery voltage drops below 4.8V, the '0' key on the front assembly lights up red, reminding you to replace the batteries. The Philips DDL615-5HBS features a Type-C (USB-C) interface, allowing you to connect a 5V power bank for emergency power. With this simple solution, you can put low battery concerns behind you and ensure your smart lock operates normally, giving you peace of mind every day.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design & Appearance

      Mortise type
      5050 mechanical mortise
      Color
      Sky grey
      Handle
      Lever handle
      Main Material
      • Tempered glass
      • Aluminium alloy
      Fingerprint Sensor
      Semiconductor

    • Lock Capacity

      Fingerprint
      Up to 100(Master fingerprint incl.)
      Card/Key Tag
      Up to 100
      Master PIN Code
      1
      User PIN Code
      Up to 20(One-time codes incl.)
      Offline access control PIN
      Up to 250

    • Power Specification

      Power Supply
      4 AAA batteries
      Battery Type
      Alkaline Batteries
      Time of Use
      5 months*
      Maximum Batteries Capacity
      8 batteries
      Charging interface
      Type-C
      Emergency Power Supply
      5V power bank
      Working Voltage
      4.5-6V

    • Easy Operation

      Voice Guide
      Real person voice navigation

    • Smart Lock Functions

      Mortise
      C grade lock cylinder
      Locking Function
      • System locking
      • Electronic deadlock
      Safety Function
      • Dual verification
      • Hidden PIN code
      Alarm Function
      • Tamper alert
      • System locking alert

    • Mode

      Operationg Mode
      Manual mode
      System Setup Mode
      • Dual verification mode
      • General mode

    • Installation

      Door Thickness
      • 35-60 mm
      • 60-90 mm
      • Other range*
      Door Opening Direction
      • Right inward opening
      • Left outward opening
      • Right outward oepning
      • Left inward opening
      Door Type
      • Wooden door
      • Copper door
      • Security door

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Home Access App: the DDL615-5HBS works with app "Home Access".
    • 56mm: data is based on actual measurements, with a tolerance of ±2mm.
    • Access control PIN: a general term for various temporary PIN solutions, including one-time codes, recurring codes, and time-limited codes.
    • One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
    • Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific periods each week.
    • Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
    • 0.5 seconds: sourced from internal testing report.
    • 5 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
    • Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized Philips smart lock consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.
    • The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.
    • Latch shape: the latch shape may differ from that shown in the product images. Please refer to the actual mortise and latch configuration of the product in use.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.